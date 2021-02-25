‘Dare to Make History’: Lamoureaux twins author new book on fight for gender equity

Team USA hockey members Monique Lamoureaux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureaux-Davidson join Andrea Mitchell to talk about their new book "Dare to Make History" and the charity work they've done since becoming Olympic gold medalists in 2018. "It's always been more than medals for us, more than championships," Jocelyne Lamoureaux-Davidson says as the two speak about their book and the fight for gender equity in hockey.