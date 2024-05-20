IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen continues testimony on Day 19 of Trump’s hush money trial

‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions
May 20, 202405:43

  • ‘Complete opposite’ of the Michael Cohen we know: What Chris Jansing saw inside the courthouse

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    ‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

    04:33

  • Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’

    07:37

  • Jeh Johnson: ‘May be some noise’ but Biden will get ‘a very respectful reception’ at Morehouse

    07:07

  • ‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination

    07:53

  • Katy Tur: Presence of Trump allies adds ‘mean girl quality’ to the courtroom

    09:53

  • ‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November

    09:13

  • ‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah

    04:05

  • 'Very painful and very surprising move’: Ukrainian journalist on Russia’s latest attack

    06:23

  • Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any

    01:27

  • 'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial

    05:05

  • 'Last nail in the coffin': Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction

    04:09

  • Cohen testifies that Trump directed him to pay off Stormy Daniels

    01:30

  • 'Two of the worst days for Donald Trump': Ari Melber on Michael Cohen's testimony

    05:24

  • ‘He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign’: Cohen testimony continues

    03:52

  • ‘Catastrophic... horrible for the campaign’: Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels’ story

    06:50

  • Andrew Weissmann attends Trump trial: 'I don't usually see the defendant asleep'

    06:39

  • Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony

    04:47

  • Paul Butler: ‘Zero to 100 real quick’ that’s how Trump’s lawyers will ‘cross examine Michael Cohen’

    05:37

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions

05:43

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to share what struck her during Michael Cohen’s cross-examination and break down Trump lawyer Todd Blanche’s performance.May 20, 2024

  • ‘Complete opposite’ of the Michael Cohen we know: What Chris Jansing saw inside the courthouse

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    ‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

    04:33

  • Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’

    07:37

  • Jeh Johnson: ‘May be some noise’ but Biden will get ‘a very respectful reception’ at Morehouse

    07:07

  • ‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All