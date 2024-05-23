‘Completely inappropriate’: Sen. Coons reacts to controversial flag flown at Justice Alito’s home

‘Such a chaotic, dangerous time’ in the Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war and death of Raisi05:34
Provocative flag flown at Justice Alito’s home show he ‘is in no way impartial’: Rep. Sherrill04:36
- Now Playing
‘Completely inappropriate’: Sen. Coons reacts to controversial flag flown at Justice Alito’s home09:49
- UP NEXT
Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election06:30
Iran 'really wants to avoid confrontation with U.S.': How death of Raisi could shake up Middle East06:56
'Hope is mandatory': Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents speak out as hostage deal is at a standstill06:35
Veepstakes at the courthouse? Trump allies attend criminal trial07:25
'An extraordinary collapse': What Andrea Mitchell saw inside the courtroom at Trump's trial03:46
‘Complete opposite’ of the Michael Cohen we know: What Chris Jansing saw inside the courthouse07:18
‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions05:43
‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez04:33
Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’07:37
Jeh Johnson: ‘May be some noise’ but Biden will get ‘a very respectful reception’ at Morehouse07:07
‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination07:53
Katy Tur: Presence of Trump allies adds ‘mean girl quality’ to the courtroom09:53
‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November09:13
‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah04:05
'Very painful and very surprising move’: Ukrainian journalist on Russia’s latest attack06:23
Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any01:27
'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial05:05
‘Such a chaotic, dangerous time’ in the Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war and death of Raisi05:34
Provocative flag flown at Justice Alito’s home show he ‘is in no way impartial’: Rep. Sherrill04:36
- Now Playing
‘Completely inappropriate’: Sen. Coons reacts to controversial flag flown at Justice Alito’s home09:49
- UP NEXT
Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election06:30
Iran 'really wants to avoid confrontation with U.S.': How death of Raisi could shake up Middle East06:56
'Hope is mandatory': Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents speak out as hostage deal is at a standstill06:35
Play All