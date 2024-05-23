IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Completely inappropriate’: Sen. Coons reacts to controversial flag flown at Justice Alito’s home
May 23, 202409:49

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the calls for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from January 6th cases after a controversial flag was seen flying outside his vacation home. They also discussed Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit and the lack of aid getting into Gaza.May 23, 2024

