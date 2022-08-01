IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

    03:35

  • Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

    09:00
  • UP NEXT

    How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

    02:27

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

  • In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams

    08:17

  • Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

    09:30

  • Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

    04:26

  • 9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

    07:09

  • Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

    05:39

  • WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

    01:53

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

    09:06

  • After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

    04:20

  • Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia

    06:09

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Doug Mastriano using social media 'cesspool of antisemitism' for campaign ads

    05:17

  • Steve Liesman: ‘Americans are in a foul mood,’ Consumer Confidence Index shows

    06:12

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’

    05:00

  • Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'

    01:36

  • Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’

    00:43

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

09:00

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s vocal opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit amid warnings from China. “China should not have veto power on U.S. citizens, U.S. elected officials, or U.S. military who go to Taiwan,” says Stavridis. “On the other hand, I think the President was well within the bounds of propriety, indicating that this would not come at a helpful time.” Aug. 1, 2022

  • $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

    03:35

  • Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

    09:00
  • UP NEXT

    How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

    02:27

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All