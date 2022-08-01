‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s vocal opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit amid warnings from China. “China should not have veto power on U.S. citizens, U.S. elected officials, or U.S. military who go to Taiwan,” says Stavridis. “On the other hand, I think the President was well within the bounds of propriety, indicating that this would not come at a helpful time.” Aug. 1, 2022