LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes blockbuster testimony on Day 16 of hush money trial

‘Catastrophic... horrible for the campaign’: Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels’ story
May 13, 202406:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Catastrophic... horrible for the campaign’: Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels’ story

06:50

Michael Cohen testifies about the Stormy Daniels’ story at former President Trump’s hush money trial in New York. Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian and criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos join Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to provide legal analysis.May 13, 2024

