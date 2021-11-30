‘Biggest question mark’ for economic recovery? Omicron’s impact on labor

Dr. Uche Blackstock, Jason Furman, and NBC’s Lindsey Reiser join Kristen Welker to discuss the rapid rise in omicron infections and the variant’s impact on the markets and supply chain issues. “A big problem we’ve had in our economy has been the supply of workers, the willingness of people to work,” says Furman. “That for me is the biggest question mark about how this new variant might affect the economy and our economic recovery.”Nov. 30, 2021