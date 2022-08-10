'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to analyze recent escalations in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia after Ukraine’s Air Force said nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an airbase in Crimea, which Russia denies. “This is a big move. Taking out nine aircraft is important, but it's also psychologically important. Crimea is a bastion of pro-Russian sentiment,” says Stavridis. “Very good day for the Ukrainians.” Aug. 10, 2022