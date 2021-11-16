‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit

President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass and Anne Applebaum, writer at the Atlantic, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jingping and the global challenge of autocracy spreading. “I don't think any of the basics of the disagreements, either about democracy and human rights, about the economic practices about Taiwan, the South China Sea, or anything else were resolved,” says Haass. Anne Applebaum says that people should “focus a little bit less just on US-China, and more on the relationship between the autocracies around the world because they very often now function together.”Nov. 16, 2021