‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

Hospital workers on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border are united by a common mission of putting the patients first. Doctors Without Borders Executive Director Avril Benoit joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 1 million displaced Palestinians and how hospitals in Gaza can’t function without supplies. “Our ability to deliver life saving medical aid in an impartial, neutral fashion is being tested like I have rarely seen in all my years with the organization,” Benoit explains to Andrea. “Many people are going to die not from the direct consequences of the war and of the bombardment, but from all the other issues that are surrounding them and making life untenable,” she adds.Oct. 16, 2023