IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes
April 19, 202404:58

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘exculpatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would ‘be a big boost of morale’

    06:23

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’

    08:33

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘We need support for yesterday, not today’ if there’s a ‘chance to win this war’

    07:50

  • Second seated juror in Trump hush money trial has been dismissed

    02:26

  • Pelosi: ‘Every day is a matter of life and death in Ukraine, of success or failure’

    10:10

  • Jordanian Minister: Escalation in Middle East ‘will help no one’

    05:00

  • US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

    06:57

  • Melissa Murray: Trials are ‘about storytelling,’ ‘who your audience is is critically important’

    06:59

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Ukrainians are dead’ because of ‘Republican political infighting’

    04:37

  • 'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

    09:18

  • 'Put up or shut up time' for Judge Merchan: Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order

    03:58

  • ‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’

    06:28

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war

    06:17

  • Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04

  • Gerstell: ‘You couldn’t possibly pick a worse time to blind ourselves’ by failing to pass FISA

    08:36

  • 'Man on a Mission': Howard Buffett urges U.S. farmers to support Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

    06:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

04:58

Israel’s limited military strike against Iran is being downplayed by Iranian state media. The strike targeted a military installation near the city of Isfahan, 200 miles south of Tehran. Former Chief of Staff for the CIA and the Department of Defense Jeremy Bash joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the significance of the targets Israel chose.April 19, 2024

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘exculpatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would ‘be a big boost of morale’

    06:23

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’

    08:33

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘We need support for yesterday, not today’ if there’s a ‘chance to win this war’

    07:50

  • Second seated juror in Trump hush money trial has been dismissed

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All