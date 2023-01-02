'A rock and a hard place' What the House speakership power struggle means for the GOP

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Donell Harvin: Jan 6 exec summary leaves “glaring omission,” makes no mention of sergeant at arms

    13:09

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘A stalemate is not a good option for Putin’

    08:19

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.

    05:11

  • Kirby: 'Diplomacy will be part and parcel of what's discussed today' between Biden & Zelenskyy

    08:58

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Ukraine needs support, they need it now' as they face hard winter ahead

    06:27

  • Jeh Johnson: Release of Jan. 6 Committee’s report puts ‘political’ and ‘public’ pressure on the DOJ.

    06:12

  • Sen. Coons: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t fix everything’ but makes some ‘critical repairs.’

    06:57

  • Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’

    06:09

  • Congressman-elect George Santos facing report he misrepresented credentials

    02:16

  • Historical impact of Jan. 6 criminal referral 'What the House of 1974 should have done'

    03:40

  • 'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting

    15:01

  • Michael Beschloss: FBI knew ‘exactly’ who Oswald was, but ‘never bothered’ to warn Secret Service

    07:16

  • John Feal pushing for 9/11 health funding in omnibus bill: ‘I’m tired of going to funerals’

    08:02

  • Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'

    09:41

  • Larry Summers: 'Fed will in the end have to suffer through a recession’ to bring inflation down

    02:45

  • Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home

    07:33

  • Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘It’s time to go home, but I’m not losing my voice’

    08:14

  • IRC President: The level of aid going to Ukraine ‘needs to be matched in other parts of the world’

    05:54

  • Nadine Smith: 'Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway’ extremists have put the country on

    05:49

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'A rock and a hard place' What the House speakership power struggle means for the GOP

10:47

Andrea Mitchell speaks with NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake, NBC Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Washington Post deputy national editor Phil Rucker, and former chief strategist to President George W. Bush Matthew Dowd, about Rep. Kevin McCarthy's push for House speakership and what it means for Congress.Jan. 2, 2023

