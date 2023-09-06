‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

As the 2024 race for the White House ramps up, new polling suggests an overwhelming majority of Republicans say the Georgia election charges should not disqualify former President Donald Trump from a run in 2024. Phil Rucker, Brendan Buck, and Robert Gibbs join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how Trump’s legal woes could impact the campaign. “You may not believe the indictment but what happens when a jury of peers in a very swing state decides in fact that the former president broke the law?” Gibbs says. “This is going to be an extraordinarily close race, it's going to be played out in several states. And if just a small number of people move in each of those several important states, and they all move together and away from the former President, you can see a much rosier path for somebody like Joe Biden.”Sept. 6, 2023