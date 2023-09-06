IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

  • Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

    01:37

  • Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

    00:26

  • With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

    05:38

  • Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

    05:06

  • The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

    07:19

  • Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

  • Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    05:34

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

04:35

As the 2024 race for the White House ramps up, new polling suggests an overwhelming majority of Republicans say the Georgia election charges should not disqualify former President Donald Trump from a run in 2024. Phil Rucker, Brendan Buck, and Robert Gibbs join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how Trump’s legal woes could impact the campaign. “You may not believe the indictment but what happens when a jury of peers in a very swing state decides in fact that the former president broke the law?” Gibbs says. “This is going to be an extraordinarily close race, it's going to be played out in several states. And if just a small number of people move in each of those several important states, and they all move together and away from the former President, you can see a much rosier path for somebody like Joe Biden.”Sept. 6, 2023

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All