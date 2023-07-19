IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'A frozen conflict': U.S. 'rushes' arms into Ukraine to break 'stalemate'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

In her interview with Linda Thomas Greenfield, Andrea Mitchell asked if the U.S. is losing the moral high ground by sending those controversial and widely banned cluster bombs to Ukraine. She joins Peter Alexander from the Aspen Security Forum with former Obama deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes to discuss. Andrea reports that, according to world and U.S. leaders, the war in Ukraine is “a frozen conflict.” She adds, “it's really arguable whether Ukraine can really win. That's why this is so critical, and why they're rushing more arms to Ukraine to try to hold off.”July 19, 2023

    ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

