'A dropped ball': Congress scrambles to extend eviction moratorium ahead of expiration tomorrow

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Julian Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Judge Rachel Bell, Presiding Judge, L.E.G.A.C.Y. Housing Resource Diversionary Court in Nashville, ahead of the eviction moratorium expiration Saturday as Congress and the White House scramble to avoid a crisis. Fmr. Secy. Castro urges the Biden administration to extend the moratorium, even if the court's strike it down, saying, the extension that would “give Congress more time to put one in place and give states more time to jumpstart their programs” on rental assistance.July 30, 2021