$1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

NBC Correspondent Kerry Sanders joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Mega Millions drawing for the second largest jackpot in history, with one ticket sold at a Chicago suburb gas station matching all six numbers. “The winner has 12 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize but only 60 days between the drawing to choose between the cash option or annual payments,” says Sanders. “Most winners opt for the cash option, which is an estimated $780 million. So far no one's come forward to publicly claim the prize.”Aug. 1, 2022