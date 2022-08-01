IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

    Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

  • ‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

  • How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

  • In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams

  • Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

  • Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

  • 9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

  • Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

  • WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

  • After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

  • Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Doug Mastriano using social media 'cesspool of antisemitism' for campaign ads

  • Steve Liesman: ‘Americans are in a foul mood,’ Consumer Confidence Index shows

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’

  • Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'

  • Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

$1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

03:35

NBC Correspondent Kerry Sanders joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Mega Millions drawing for the second largest jackpot in history, with one ticket sold at a Chicago suburb gas station matching all six numbers. “The winner has 12 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize but only 60 days between the drawing to choose between the cash option or annual payments,” says Sanders. “Most winners opt for the cash option, which is an estimated $780 million. So far no one's come forward to publicly claim the prize.”Aug. 1, 2022

