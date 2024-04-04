IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Who are the violent Jan. 6 defendants Trump calls ‘hostages’?
April 4, 202403:32
Ana Cabrera Reports

Former President Trump has labeled January 6 defendants being held pretrial and those incarcerated as "hostages" on the campaign trail. NBC News' Ryan Reilly has details on those still in custody and the charges they face, including assaulting officers during the Capitol riot.April 4, 2024

