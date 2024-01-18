IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

    00:31

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • 'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal

    01:23

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

    01:29

  • Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison

    00:33

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

    05:09

  • Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    04:36

  • Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito

    02:22

  • Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'

    04:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42

  • I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

    06:15

  • New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings

    08:10

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent

    02:35

  • Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

    04:34

  • 'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'

    05:32

Ana Cabrera Reports

Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting

02:57

Following the Department of Justice's report on the Uvalde school shooting, NBC News' Ken Dilanian breaks down why having multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene created a sense of "inertia" that delayed the response to the shooting.Jan. 18, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

    00:31

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • 'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal

    01:23

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All