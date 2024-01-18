Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting

- UP NEXT
Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies00:31
Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News02:53
Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation00:45
'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal01:23
Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime02:31
Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque01:29
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison00:33
TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns05:09
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole04:36
Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito02:22
Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'04:51
'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms03:29
'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings02:42
I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks06:15
New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings08:10
‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out07:24
Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank06:23
Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent02:35
Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor04:34
'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'05:32
- UP NEXT
Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies00:31
Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News02:53
Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation00:45
'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal01:23
Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime02:31
Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque01:29
Play All