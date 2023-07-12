Ukraine’s NATO future uncertain, as Biden and Ukraine’s president participate in bilateral meeting
When asked how long after the war ends until Ukraine can join NATO, President Biden responded jokingly with "One hour and 20 minutes". Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC Correspondents Monica Alba and Kelly Cobiella as well as former Senior Adviser to the Supreme Allied Commandee of Europe Evelyn Farkas to discuss the historic NATO summit and the next steps for the alliance. July 12, 2023