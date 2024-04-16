IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump returns for second day of jury selection in hush money criminal trial
April 16, 202403:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump returns for second day of jury selection in hush money criminal trial

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump returns to court after no jurors picked on Day 1

    03:12

  • What happened in day one of hush money trial and what to expect from day two

    09:00

  • More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer 

    06:15

  • The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York

    11:59

  • 'Jury pool is going to be essential': Rep. Dan Goldman on 'vital' aspect of Trump trial

    06:25

  • 'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial

    06:58

  • 'Accountability is here': Preet Bharara on 'extraordinary' first day of Trump trial

    08:18

  • Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial

    11:42

  • Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex

    08:00

  • Trump trial starts: D.A. argues Trump guilty of lies & 2016 crime

    11:50

  • Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

    10:20

  • Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week

    06:54

  • ‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury

    07:40

  • More than half of prospective jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial

    10:00

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: We're moving backward in time and not forward

    07:30

  • Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:00

  • Vaughn Hillyard: We're looking at potentially weeks for jury selection

    08:04

  • Trump complains about gag order on social media ahead of trial start

    01:52

  • 'Crass, dangerous, and ineffective': Chuck Rosenberg on Trump's targeting judge

    05:09

Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump returns for second day of jury selection in hush money criminal trial

03:10

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse where former President Trump has returned for the second day of jury selection in the New York hush money criminal trial against him.April 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump returns for second day of jury selection in hush money criminal trial

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump returns to court after no jurors picked on Day 1

    03:12

  • What happened in day one of hush money trial and what to expect from day two

    09:00

  • More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer 

    06:15

  • The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York

    11:59

  • 'Jury pool is going to be essential': Rep. Dan Goldman on 'vital' aspect of Trump trial

    06:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All