Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump requests to speak in closing arguments of New York tax fraud trial

02:09

Former President Trump is requesting to speak at the closing arguments of his tax fraud trial in New York City. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on what conditions Trump will have to meet to have the judge allow him to testify.Jan. 10, 2024

