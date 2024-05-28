Trump lawyer targets Michael Cohen's credibility in closing arguments

- Now Playing
Trump lawyer targets Michael Cohen's credibility in closing arguments03:02
- UP NEXT
'Straightforward crime with a complex narrative': What to expect in tomorrow's closing arguments07:09
Cohen's former attorney predicts how the verdict in the Trump Hush Money trial will impact election08:41
Trump loses again: Effort to remove judge from NY trial fails as case reaches final stages08:13
Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC07:48
DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial08:48
Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stage after a disastrous defense performance10:33
'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note05:00
'He couldn't withstand 10 seconds of cross-examination': Trump chickens out of testifying09:15
Trump slanders judge's ethnic background: 'Take a look at where he comes from'07:55
Lawrence: Trump lawyers put an uncouth buffoon on the stand to defend an uncouth buffoon18:18
Joy: Michael Cohen went to jail for same crime Trump’s now on trial for11:40
‘Backfired’: Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination11:10
'Huge mistake': Trump defense makes brutal error as jail fears get real08:56
'Speaks so loud': Michael Cohen insider says evidence should send Trump to jail06:45
Jury in Trump trial leave for long weekend after Trump’s key defense witness implodes on stand08:01
'It was devastating evidence’: Weissmann on Robert Costello’s testimony showing Trump's mob tactics11:17
D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year08:34
Robert Costello testimony was 'absolute disaster' for Trump's legal team: Former asst. DA08:55
Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial02:23
- Now Playing
Trump lawyer targets Michael Cohen's credibility in closing arguments03:02
- UP NEXT
'Straightforward crime with a complex narrative': What to expect in tomorrow's closing arguments07:09
Cohen's former attorney predicts how the verdict in the Trump Hush Money trial will impact election08:41
Trump loses again: Effort to remove judge from NY trial fails as case reaches final stages08:13
Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC07:48
DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial08:48
Play All