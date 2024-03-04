IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump celebrates Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’
Ana Cabrera Reports

Former President Donald Trump responded on social media after the Supreme Court ruled that he can remain on 2024 Colorado ballot, writing ""Big win for America!!!". NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on the reactions from Trump and his legal team after the 9-0 decision.March 4, 2024

