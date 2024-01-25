IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump back in court for E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump back in court for E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

Former President Trump is back in court in New York where he is expected to testify in E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial against him. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian reports on what lawyers for Carroll are presenting in their closing arguments.Jan. 25, 2024

