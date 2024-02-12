Trump attends hearing for Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

- Now Playing
Trump attends hearing for Mar-a-Lago classified documents case02:35
- UP NEXT
'Extending that clock': Legal experts on Trump delay tactics ahead of election11:22
'Putting her on notice': Jack Smith losing patience with Judge Cannon in Trump documents case06:50
'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden07:12
‘Culture of punishment’: Witnesses fear threats of violence for cooperating in Trump investigations10:50
Lawrence: Trump lawyers' unprofessionalism and incompetence revealed in new filing06:25
Jack Smith hits back against Donald Trump’s claims of bias in classified documents case11:06
Jack Smith slams Trump's desperate spin on classified documents case04:34
Special counsel queried on 'hidden room,' closet skipped by FBI in Trump documents search: report04:52
Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments03:25
'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing05:39
‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case09:10
Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move03:33
Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay04:18
Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire06:05
Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case05:19
'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts09:53
Joe: Trump continues to back himself further into the corner10:21
Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms07:03
Trump on having to comply with subpoena: 'I know this. I don't even know that'04:55
- Now Playing
Trump attends hearing for Mar-a-Lago classified documents case02:35
- UP NEXT
'Extending that clock': Legal experts on Trump delay tactics ahead of election11:22
'Putting her on notice': Jack Smith losing patience with Judge Cannon in Trump documents case06:50
'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden07:12
‘Culture of punishment’: Witnesses fear threats of violence for cooperating in Trump investigations10:50
Lawrence: Trump lawyers' unprofessionalism and incompetence revealed in new filing06:25
Play All