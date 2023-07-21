Trial date set for Trump’s classified documents trial

Judge Aileen Cannon has set a May 20, 2024 start date for the federal trial against Donald Trump involving the mishandling of classified documents – right in the middle of campaign season. Plus, new details on what a Trump aide told the grand jury about the former president’s mindset on January 6. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC News Justice Correspondent Ryan Reilly, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, and legal analysts Charles Coleman and Danny Cevallos.July 21, 2023