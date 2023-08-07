The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request

Donald Trump and his legal team have until 5 P.M. ET on August 7th to respond to a request from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who wants to stop Trump from sharing evidence that may impact his election interference case or even intimidate voters. Ana Cabrera digs into the latest legal developments with NBC News Correspondents Vaughn Hillyard and Blayne Alexander, as well as former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.Aug. 7, 2023