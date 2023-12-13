Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over autopilot safety concerns

- Now Playing
Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over autopilot safety concerns02:54
- UP NEXT
Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for a ballot measure04:48
Steve Rattner: Large disconnect between state of economy and how people feel about it07:55
November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate01:27
Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases04:22
Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony00:47
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure01:49
Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire00:58
Community begins cleanup efforts following deadly Tennessee tornadoes02:50
Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'02:47
At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed02:48
Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion02:32
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole04:36
Victims and families deliver impact statements ahead of Ethan Crumbley sentencing03:39
Can the White House brag on the latest economic numbers?06:39
U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent07:30
Remembering Pearl Harbor on 82nd anniversary of attack03:50
Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito02:22
Police confirm suspect dead, multiple victims in UNLV campus shooting03:30
'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings02:42
- Now Playing
Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over autopilot safety concerns02:54
- UP NEXT
Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for a ballot measure04:48
Steve Rattner: Large disconnect between state of economy and how people feel about it07:55
November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate01:27
Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases04:22
Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony00:47
Play All