    Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over autopilot safety concerns

Ana Cabrera Reports

Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over autopilot safety concerns

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 2 million of its vehicles after an investigation into autopilot safety system concerns. NBC News' Tom Costello has details on the vehicles recalled and the necessary update Tesla is pushing for the software.Dec. 13, 2023

