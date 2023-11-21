IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the tentative Israel-Hamas hostage deal could look like

    Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

    Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • 'It's not done till it's done' Potential hostage deal is within reach, experts say

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

  • Israel and Hamas nearing deal to free hostages, according to sources

  • The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

  • Qatari prime minister 'more confident' deal would get Hamas hostages home

  • Deal to release Hamas hostages in exchange for pause in fighting could be reached

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

  • Delegates discuss Israel-Hamas war at Halifax International Security Forum

  • Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza

  • Gazan civilians evacuate hospitals as Israeli forces move in

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

  • Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’

  • ‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

Ana Cabrera Reports

Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

NBC News’ Keir Simmons has details on a tentative deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages held in Gaza. The agreement would require approval from Israel’s government as the prime minister’s office announced their war cabinet would be meeting later today.Nov. 21, 2023

