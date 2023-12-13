Supreme Court to take up case over abortion pill access

- Now Playing
Supreme Court to take up case over abortion pill access01:42
Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for a ballot measure04:48
Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion10:02
Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.05:54
'This is not where America is': Mika blasts Texas AG over blocking abortion06:06
Texas abortion ban, Republican politics drive woman out of state for life-saving care09:22
Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who sued to get abortion due to medical emergency05:00
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure01:49
Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide06:10
Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion07:24
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’10:10
Texas Supreme Court blocking emergency abortion approval: 'It's obviously disappointing'06:46
Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion02:32
Ohio ballot measure protecting abortion now in effect08:04
'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion07:22
'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law08:36
Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban06:07
Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban07:06
A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas09:40
Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion02:46
