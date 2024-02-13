IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ana Cabrera Reports

Senate passes foreign aid bill for Israel and Ukraine

The Senate has passed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Israel and Ukraine. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill on the bipartisan legislation and its uncertain future in the House of Representatives.Feb. 13, 2024

