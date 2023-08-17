Safety concerns as Georgia DA unveils proposed trial timeline

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin the criminal trial against Donald Trump on March 4th, just as there is increased fear of violence against law enforcement. A Texas woman is facing charges for threatening to kill the judge overseeing the federal election interference trial against Trump, and some Trump supporters posted the names and addresses of the Georgia grand jurors online. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’s Garrett Haake, former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin and former January 6 committee spokesperson Hannah Muldavin.Aug. 17, 2023