Ron DeSantis struggles on trail amid black history debate
07:57
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis struggles to lift his 2024 poll numbers as he escalates his fight with Vice President Kamala Harris over black history education standards. NBC News Senior Politics Reporter Jonathan Allen, Former Democratic Congresswoman from Maryland Donna Edwards and Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio join Ana Cabrera to break down why the Florida Governor’s message might not be resonating.Aug. 1, 2023