Ron DeSantis ready to jump into the 2024 race as early as next week

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly set to jump into the GOP presidential primary field as soon as next week. But his increased profile is attracting the ire of the Republican frontrunner: Donald Trump. How will he take on the former president, and are the bills he’s signed fueling America’s culture wars enough to set him apart from the former president? Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Former Norther Carolina Governor Pat McCrory to discuss.May 18, 2023