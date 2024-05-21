IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Defense rests, witness testimony wraps on Day 20 of Trump's hush money trial

Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial
May 21, 202403:20

  • Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims

    07:07

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

  • ‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

    10:03

  • 'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge

    06:17

  • 'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony

    08:31

  • 'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

    06:57

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39

  • Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03

  • Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination

    02:40

  • Trump lawyer continues cross-examination of Michael Cohen at hush money trial

    04:18

  • ‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

    08:23

  • The Nightcap: Trump's defense goes on attack against Michael Cohen

    11:47

  • See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • 'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case

    08:49

  • 'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial 

    04:35

Ana Cabrera Reports

Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial

03:20

Robert Costello resumed his testimony in the Trump hush money trial a day after clashing with the judge over his conduct. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian has details on what questions he has faced in cross-examination and redirect. May 21, 2024

  • Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims

    07:07

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All