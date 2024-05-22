RNC headquarters put on lockdown after being sent vials of blood

Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow05:43
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan09:32
'Not surprising' for Trump to be 'wishy-washy' over stance on abortion rights05:33
RNC headquarters put on lockdown after being sent vials of blood01:16
'Trump has no one to blame but himself': Fmr. federal prosecutor on classified documents case08:37
'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters05:36
Robert Costello testimony was 'absolute disaster' for Trump's legal team: Former asst. DA08:55
'Beyond the Pale': Weissmann calls Robert Costello's testimony in Trump trial 'contemptuous'05:36
Fani Willis seeking victory in Democratic primary to keep her job and stay on Trump trial07:35
'One of the most important events': Key meeting on jury instructions to be held in Trump trial10:34
Veepstakes at the courthouse? Trump allies attend criminal trial07:25
'An extraordinary collapse': What Andrea Mitchell saw inside the courtroom at Trump's trial03:46
Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash04:22
'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today04:52
'Would've been a complete disaster': Trump will not testify in hush money trial03:35
'Facts are undisputed' that Trump had 'political motive' to pay Stormy Daniels: Cohen's fmr. lawyer08:23
Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial02:23
Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial03:20
'More ammunition' to show Cohen ‘is a liar’: Catherine Christian on defense calling Costello04:15
'Very small' amount of voters will change their opinions because of Trump's criminal trial03:02
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
