RNC headquarters put on lockdown after being sent vials of blood
Ana Cabrera Reports

RNC headquarters put on lockdown after being sent vials of blood

01:16

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was put on lockdown after they were sent two vials of blood.May 22, 2024

