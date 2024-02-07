IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    From hospital to House floor: Why Rep. Al Green rushed to the Mayorkas impeachment vote

Ana Cabrera Reports

From hospital to House floor: Why Rep. Al Green rushed to the Mayorkas impeachment vote

05:48

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, spoke with MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera about how he journeyed from the hospital to cast his no vote in the House impeachment proceedings of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Green said he was recovering from an emergency surgery due to an intestinal blockage but always planned on casting his vote.Feb. 7, 2024

