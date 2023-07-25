Potential third indictment looms over former President Trump
10:51
Share this -
copied
A potential third indictment is hanging over former President Donald Trump, with new reporting on thousands of documents turned over to the Special Counsel’s office from former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC News Correspondents Garrett Haake and Ryan Reilly, as well as former Watergate Assistant Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin.July 25, 2023