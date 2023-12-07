IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ana Cabrera Reports

Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito

02:22

The gunman who opened fire on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas killing three people and wounding another has been identified as Anthony Polito, a man applied for a job at the school but was not hired. Dec. 7, 2023

