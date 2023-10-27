IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son

    06:16

  • ‘A lot of baggage’: Cohen, Trump back in court

    07:59

  • Michael Cohen tells NBC News he is feeling ‘confident’ ahead of testimony

    02:32

  • Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:38

  • ‘This is historic and it's remarkable’ Nine House Republicans battle for Speaker Nomination

    07:23

  • ‘Pressure mounting to get this job done’

    05:55

  • Sen. Bob Menendez expected to plead not guilty to foreign agent charge

    01:44

  • Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive

    01:11

  • Jordan says House GOP will meet to discuss speaker race before next round of voting

    02:52

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:15

  • 'We don't know what to do': Israeli uncle speaks about missing niece

    07:14

  • American doctor trapped in Gaza: Area hospitals 'always overrun'

    06:37

  • Blinken meets with survivor of music festival attack in Israel

    02:26

  • Analyzing where the Israel-Hamas war is taking place

    02:19

  • Look inside house where Hamas held elderly Israeli couple hostage

    02:26

  • ‘A pogrom’: Father on daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel attacks

    07:20

  • 'A great jobs report:' Acting Labor Secy. On Jobs Numbers

    01:35

  • 'Coming in like a category 5 hurricane': Trump’s potential visit to the capitol

    10:57

  • ‘College is the investment:’ High school seniors on college cost & diversity

    07:19

Ana Cabrera Reports

Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

07:14

Penatagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder joins Ana Cabrera to talk about the overnight U.S. airstrikes on Iran-linked facilities in Syria and how it could affect escalating tensions across the Middle East.Oct. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son

    06:16

  • ‘A lot of baggage’: Cohen, Trump back in court

    07:59

  • Michael Cohen tells NBC News he is feeling ‘confident’ ahead of testimony

    02:32

  • Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:38

  • ‘This is historic and it's remarkable’ Nine House Republicans battle for Speaker Nomination

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All