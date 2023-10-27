- Now Playing
Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’07:14
- UP NEXT
'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son06:16
‘A lot of baggage’: Cohen, Trump back in court07:59
Michael Cohen tells NBC News he is feeling ‘confident’ ahead of testimony02:32
Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case04:38
‘This is historic and it's remarkable’ Nine House Republicans battle for Speaker Nomination07:23
‘Pressure mounting to get this job done’05:55
Sen. Bob Menendez expected to plead not guilty to foreign agent charge01:44
Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive01:11
Jordan says House GOP will meet to discuss speaker race before next round of voting02:52
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case04:15
'We don't know what to do': Israeli uncle speaks about missing niece07:14
American doctor trapped in Gaza: Area hospitals 'always overrun'06:37
Blinken meets with survivor of music festival attack in Israel02:26
Analyzing where the Israel-Hamas war is taking place02:19
Look inside house where Hamas held elderly Israeli couple hostage02:26
‘A pogrom’: Father on daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel attacks07:20
'A great jobs report:' Acting Labor Secy. On Jobs Numbers01:35
'Coming in like a category 5 hurricane': Trump’s potential visit to the capitol10:57
‘College is the investment:’ High school seniors on college cost & diversity07:19
- Now Playing
Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’07:14
- UP NEXT
'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son06:16
‘A lot of baggage’: Cohen, Trump back in court07:59
Michael Cohen tells NBC News he is feeling ‘confident’ ahead of testimony02:32
Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case04:38
‘This is historic and it's remarkable’ Nine House Republicans battle for Speaker Nomination07:23
Play All