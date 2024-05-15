IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition
May 15, 202400:58
Ana Cabrera Reports

Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition

00:58

During an interview with CNBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to back down over Israel's military operations in Rafah, despite disagreements with President Joe Biden and his administration.May 15, 2024

