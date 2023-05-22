Monumental week for 2024 with two GOP names set to enter the race

It's a busy week for 2024 hopefuls, with republican Senator Tim Scott set to make his bid official and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' announcement set to come any day now. But can either man break through the Trump noise and capture the GOP nomination, and should Biden be worried about any of his potential challengers? Ana gets an update from NBC's Ali Vitali, and chats with Former Nikki Haley spokesperson Rob Godfrey along with democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver about what it all means.May 22, 2023