IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22

  • Advocate: Migrants 'don’t want handouts. They want a job.'

    01:28

  • Detroit News: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan canvassers not to certify 2020 vote

    02:30

  • Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

    02:41

  • Trump’s immigration rhetoric changes the politics of El Paso, Texas

    01:07

  • Colorado 14th Amendment case puts Supreme Court conservatives in a bind

    05:48

  • Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 rioter caught in Bumble dating app sting pleads guilty

    01:48

  • U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to free 10 Americans in prisoner exchange

    01:47

  • Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”

    03:07

  • Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border

    03:33

  • Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

    02:55

Ana Cabrera Reports

Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

02:09

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a case to remove former President Trump from the state's 2024 ballot. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has details on the decision and how it compares to a similar case in Colorado.Dec. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All