LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testifies on Day 16 of hush money trial

Michael Cohen testifies in Trump hush money trial
May 13, 202402:42

  • Cohen testifies about meeting over National Enquirer's coverage of Trump

    Michael Cohen testifies in Trump hush money trial

    'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility

  • 'Think of Cohen as the 'sum-up' guy': What to expect from Day 16 of Trump's hush money trial

  • ‘Obsessed with Trump’? Trump lawyers try to debunk star witness Cohen's integrity with bizarre claim

  • Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say

  • Trump reads positive press clippings about himself to bide time during trial

  • ‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

  • ‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

  • 'Critical' to the case: What to expect from Michael Cohen's testimony on Monday

  • Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony

  • Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial

  • 'Setting the evidentiary foundation': What we've learned so far from testimony

  • Paralegal from Manhattan D.A.'s office testifies at hush money trial

  • 'Illusion of invincibility': Trump hopes public sees hush money trial as 'politically motivated'

  • Prosecutors question AT&T employee about phone records in hush money trial

  • Former Trump White House aide cross-examined in hush money trial

  • 'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen has begun testifying in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian has details on what prosecutors' questions for Cohen.May 13, 2024

