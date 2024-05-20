Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination

- Now Playing
Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination02:40
Trump lawyer continues cross-examination of Michael Cohen at hush money trial04:18
‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch08:23
The Nightcap: Trump's defense goes on attack against Michael Cohen11:47
See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen05:16
'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case08:49
'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial04:35
Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him18:22
'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders07:31
GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'08:22
GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial10:23
Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony11:54
'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct07:14
Michael Cohen questioned about recording conversations with clients and reporters03:32
House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump01:41
Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes in Trump hush money trial03:19
‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump07:38
‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says12:00
Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial08:18
Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony07:30
