May Jobs Report Defies Analysts Expectations Bringing in 339,000 New Jobs

May’s jobs report smashes expectations bringing in nearly 150,000 more jobs than what analysts projected with the unemployment rate clocking in at 3.7%. NBC News Business and Data Reporter Brian Cheung and host of NPR’s “Full Disclosure” Roben Farzad join Ana Cabrera to break down what all these numbers mean, what moves the Federal Reserve might take next and what it means for Americans’ walletsJune 2, 2023