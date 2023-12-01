IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

04:09

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell pays tribute to Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and speaks about her legal legacy and lasting impact.Dec. 1, 2023

    Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

