Largest study to date highlights growing concern of C.T.E.
03:20
Share this -
copied
The largest study to date of C.T.E. found that the cumulative force of head hits by players in their careers is the best predictor of future brain disease. Neurosurgeon, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and former professional wrestler Doctor Chris Nowinski joins Ana Cabrera to walk through the alarming statistics from Boston University researchers about just how much damage athletes are doing to their brains. June 21, 2023