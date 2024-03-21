IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Justice Department suing Apple for antitrust violations
March 21, 202401:39
Justice Department suing Apple for antitrust violations

01:39

The U.S. Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market with sales of its flagship iPhone. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on what could be a landmark lawsuit.March 21, 2024

