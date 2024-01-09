IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

    07:35

  • 'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

    06:04

  • Judge Tanya Chutkan appears to be victim of 'swatting' attack

    01:25

  • Biden denounces 'poison' of white supremacy at Mother Emanuel AME Church

    01:32

  • “Much ado about nothing:” Trump tries to dismiss GA case

    06:46

  • Biden interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:39

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Spending bill reached by Congress expected to total $1.59 trillion

    02:06

  • Congress expected to announce agreement on spending number

    03:48

  • Biden on 2024 election: 'Your freedom is on the ballot'

    02:07

  • Biden: 'Trump did nothing' to stop Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    02:04

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • Rep. Torres reflects on 'horrific' events of Jan. 6 three years later

    06:03

  • Garland: Jan. 6 was an 'unprecedented attack' on our government

    03:37

  • House GOP moves toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

    01:53

  • Trump asks judge to hold Jack Smith in contempt

    00:50

  • Report shows Trump received millions from foreign governments as president

    04:19

  • House GOP to move forward with Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

    02:13

  • 'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

Ana Cabrera Reports

Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

01:48

NBC News' Ken Dilanian discusses the arguments made by lawyers for former President Trump and special counsel Jack Smith over his claim of presidential immunity in the federal election interference case.Jan. 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

    07:35

  • 'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

    06:04

  • Judge Tanya Chutkan appears to be victim of 'swatting' attack

    01:25

  • Biden denounces 'poison' of white supremacy at Mother Emanuel AME Church

    01:32

  • “Much ado about nothing:” Trump tries to dismiss GA case

    06:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All