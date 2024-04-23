Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing

- Now Playing
Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing02:05
- UP NEXT
Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial02:59
What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial10:11
'He wrote all of it down??': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme09:46
Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'01:03
Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.09:35
'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial07:43
Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme08:26
Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness08:05
Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial11:15
Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement08:11
'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order05:39
‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial12:05
‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony07:44
Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape06:38
‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial11:58
'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment08:36
'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial04:50
- Now Playing
Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing02:05
- UP NEXT
Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial02:59
What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial10:11
'He wrote all of it down??': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme09:46
Play All