BREAKING: Trump trial kicks off with hearing to determine whether former president violated gag order

Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing
April 23, 202402:05
Judge Merchan told Todd Blanche, an attorney for former President Trump, that he was "losing all credibility with this court" as he tried to defend Trump's social media posts that prosecutors allege violated his gag order. NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports from outside the New York courthouse as the gag order hearing continues in the hush money trial.April 23, 2024

